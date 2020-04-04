Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 729,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.96.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.