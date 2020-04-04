Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.41). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

