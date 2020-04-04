Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Priority Technology an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 14,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

