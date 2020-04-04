Zacks: CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

CPLG opened at $3.23 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

