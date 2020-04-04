Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIE. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

