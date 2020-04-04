Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $39.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $39.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.35.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

