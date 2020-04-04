Zacks: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given $14.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GDYN stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

