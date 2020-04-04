Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.