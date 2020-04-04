Zacks: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given $93.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $93.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

