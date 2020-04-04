Zacks: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Given $20.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on UNTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

