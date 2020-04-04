Zacks: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Workhorse Group an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS remained flat at $$1.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 840,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

