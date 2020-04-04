Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

