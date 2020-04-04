Zap Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Zap has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $456,633.48 and approximately $37,862.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.04735762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.