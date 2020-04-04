Zap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,689.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $447,723.87 and approximately $29,689.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

