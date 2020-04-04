ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

