Zcash Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $33.08 or 0.00487845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, WEX, Poloniex and Kraken. Zcash has a total market cap of $320.57 million and $306.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00108514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,691,569 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

