ZClassic Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.26 million and $118,227.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00489076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00108555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

