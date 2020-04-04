Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $3.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and $23.96 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00047049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Binance, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.02103957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.03473714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00589714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075385 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00483671 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,826,043 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Indodax, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, QBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Coinroom, TDAX, Koinex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

