ZCore Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $10.39. ZCore has a market cap of $259,590.48 and approximately $13,161.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,813,897 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

