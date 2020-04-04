Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0005

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $7,016.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004634 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,804,534 coins and its circulating supply is 12,804,534 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

