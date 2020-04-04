Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $6,131.88 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004665 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,798,202 coins and its circulating supply is 12,798,202 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

