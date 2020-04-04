Zebi (ZCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, DDEX and OKEx. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.02622448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

