Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $300,656.65 and $311.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02598778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

