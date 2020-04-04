Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Hits Market Cap of $138,114.36

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $138,114.36 and $21.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,249,703 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

