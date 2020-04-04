Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $124,109.40 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,249,701 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

