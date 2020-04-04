Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00488660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00108732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,043,050 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

