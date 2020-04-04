ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005817 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

