Zen Protocol Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $128,856.01 and $4.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

