ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.76 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and $15,638.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,295,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

