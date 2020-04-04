Zero Price Tops $0.20 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Zero has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a market cap of $1.63 million and $104,336.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00484996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00108703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00087294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

