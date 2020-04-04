Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $73,515.37 and approximately $3,340.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.03491896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00749868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,420,852 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

