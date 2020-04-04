ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $14,373.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

