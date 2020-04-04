Zeusshield (ZSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,859.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $158,285.60 and approximately $24,859.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.02624359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.