Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $186,326.08

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $186,326.08 and $18,350.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

