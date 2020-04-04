ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $53,453.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.04524634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003407 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

