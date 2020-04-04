ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $57,990.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.04698839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

