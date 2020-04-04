Zilliqa Trading 8% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hotbit, Coinhub and Kucoin. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,315,208,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,023,740,926 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, AirSwap, Hotbit, HitBTC, Coinhub, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Coinone, Huobi, BitForex, OKEx, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, DDEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Korbit, Upbit, FCoin, BiteBTC, IDEX, Koinex, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, DEx.top, UEX, DragonEX, WazirX, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

