Zipper (ZIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $877,114.47

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market cap of $877,114.47 and $1.15 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000348 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

