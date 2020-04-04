ZMINE Tops 1-Day Volume of $189.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 38% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $99,433.93 and approximately $189.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00072078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00343177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000889 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047044 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008971 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012646 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001646 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

