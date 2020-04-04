ZPER Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,431.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Coinsuper, Liquid and Bit-Z. ZPER has a market cap of $455,672.85 and approximately $8,431.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00071604 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00341795 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000887 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047127 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008958 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

