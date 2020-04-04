ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00015364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $81,175.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.02625869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204616 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

