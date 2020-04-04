Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,592.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,607 shares of company stock worth $14,314,167. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 302.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

