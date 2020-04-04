Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.64% of Zscaler worth $98,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,705,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zscaler by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Zscaler by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 263,138 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,607 shares of company stock worth $14,314,167 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

