ZTCoin (ZT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.89 or 0.04831567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009652 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

