ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $303,487.95

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $303,487.95 and $56.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00805930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,102,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,102,578 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

