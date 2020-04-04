ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $186,525.41 and approximately $49.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00787701 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,056,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,056,278 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

