ZumCoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $543,312.67 and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

