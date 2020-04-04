Zurcoin (ZUR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zurcoin has a market cap of $12,052.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zurcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.