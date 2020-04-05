$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Barings BDC also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.81. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

