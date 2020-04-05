0Chain Price Hits $0.0344 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.38 million and $3,324.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

